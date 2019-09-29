Teen passenger dead in fatal car vs. tree crash on I-95 north

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A motor vehicle accident closed parts of I-95 Northbound Sunday morning.

According to the Department of Transportation, a car carrying 4 passengers (5 occupants in total) hit a tree near exit 9. This closed the north side of the highway between exits 9 and 10 Sunday morning.

In a report from State Police, three of the passengers and the driver were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. One passenger died from his injuries on the scene:

Indina Samantha Rivera, (19, driver) and Chase Ortiz, (19) were transported to Norwalk Hospital with serious injuries.

Julius Christopher Beau, (20) and Jordan Alan Palmer, (22) were transported to Stamford Hospital with serious injuries.

Victor Emanuel Deleon, (19), was pronounced dead at the scene.