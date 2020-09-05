Car veers off Merritt Parkway into Norwalk River

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a car drove off of the Merritt Parkway into the Norwalk River early Saturday morning in Norwalk.

Firefighters responded to the call at 4:28 a.m., assisted by hospital paramedics and State Police where they found a Hyundai sedan on its side in a foot of water between the parkway Exit 40A ramp and the 1 Glover Avenue Condos.

Officials believe the car left the southbound exit ramp to Main Avenue and landed 60 feet at the river below.

An unidentified woman, said to be in her 20’s, walked up firefighters and told them she was the occupant in the car, and she was brought to Norwalk Hospital for evaluation

State Police worked to remove the car from the river.

No other details have been made available at this time.