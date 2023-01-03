NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 31-year-old woman is facing a first-degree larceny charge after police said she stole more than $58,000 from an elderly woman.

Jennifer Hernandez had been the woman’s caretaker for more than a decade, according to Norwalk police.

Police learned about the crime after the woman’s daughter found out that Hernandez made more than a hundred payments from the elderly woman’s account to her own, according to authorities.

Hernandez turned herself in on Tuesday. She is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 17.