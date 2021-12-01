Caroline Simmons sworn in as first female mayor of Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Caroline Simmons was officially sworn in as Stamford’s 32nd mayor Wednesday.

Caroline Simmons is now in charge of the state’s second-largest city. The city of Stamford has grown in recent years, so it is now the second-largest city in Connecticut.

Simmons took the oath of office Wednesday morning in a packed lobby of the Government Center. In fact, it was so crowded they had to delay proceedings a few minutes to think out the crowd for COVID’s safety.

Simmons had been a Democratic state representative. While serving as such, she married Republican State Representative Art Linares. They now have two boys and a third child on the way. The fact that Simmons is expecting was referenced by Gov. Ned Lamont in his remarks.

Simmons talked about what she plans to do during her first days and week in office.

“In the coming weeks, I’ll be rolling up my sleeves and getting to work on policies that we highlighted during our campaign, like education and infrastructure, advancing economic responsibility, improving government responsiveness, and making our city a more affordable and equitable place for everyone,” Simmons said.

“Stamford is a young, energetic, optimistic, and expanding,” Lamont said. “Caroline Simmons is young, optimistic, energetic, and expanding.”

It was not easy for Simmons to become mayor. First, she had to take on incumbent Mayor David Martin. She beat him in a Democratic primary. Then, she took on the man who is maybe the most famous resident in Stamford, former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine.

Now that she is mayor, Simmons says she looks forward to getting to know everyone in City Hall, which she says is now going to be much more child-friendly.