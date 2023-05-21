SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A hairless cat named Princess was returned to her family Saturday after being stolen in a hotel burglary in January, according to Shelton police.

The robbery took place on January 22, when Princess’ owner reported several items missing from her hotel room, including the cat.

Following thorough investigations, in February Shelton detectives were able to identify 20 year-old Zyair Lopez and 24 year-old Toni Douglas-Alves as the burglars. Both men received burglary and larceny charges but the cat remained lost.

In May police received a call from a Massachusetts woman claiming that she had purchased a hairless cat while she was in Bridgeport last winter for $1,300. After identifying the cat as the stolen Princess, the Massachusetts woman turned over the cat to the police.

Princess was reunited with her owner Saturday afternoon. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances that lead to the sale of the stolen cat.