CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dramatic rescue from icy waters after truck doing ‘donuts’ loses control in Stamford amid snowstorm

Video credit: Stamford Fire Dept

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Amid Monday’s significant snowstorm, a truck carrying two occupants fell into the water at Cummings Park in Stamford, according to the Stamford Advocate (SA).

Stamford Capt. Richard Conklin told SA a call came in around 2:30 p.m. of “someone losing control of a vehicle that fell into the water.”

The SA reports, the driver was doing ‘donuts’ in the fresh snow in the parking lot of the harbor when the truck fell into the water.

The female passenger was able to extract herself safely and was pulled to safety by fire crews. The male passenger needed assistance to get out of the submerged vehicle but was eventually pulled to safety by crews on scene. Both are recovering.

SA reports, fire department divers were called to the scene and as of 3:20 p.m. one diver was still in the water assisting a tow company in removing the truck from the water.

The diver was out of the water by 3:33 p.m. and the truck was secured, according to dispatch reports.

Fire crews handled the water rescue while police are investigating the crash.