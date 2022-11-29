A cement truck fell through a parking deck on Nov. 28, 2022, in Danbury. (Source: Danbury Fire Department)

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A cement truck partially fell through a parking deck Monday morning in Danbury, causing the driver to go to the hospital, according to the Danbury Fire Department.

The fire department responded at about 11:45 a.m. to the unspecified location, according to officials, and discovered that the single-axle cement truck’s rear tires had fallen through the one-story deck.

The driver, who was stuck in the collapse, was injured. Officials have not shared their condition or the extent of their injuries.

Firefighters called for additional resources and contained a small fluid leak. The truck was stable because it was supported by a concrete drum.

A towing company then used a 100-ton crane to remove the truck.