BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– The city of Bridgeport is remembering the 28 lives lost in the L’Ambiance Plaza collapse 34 years ago.

In 1987, faulty construction caused seven floors of the building to come down. Twenty-eight construction workers died and 22 others were hurt.

There was a memorial wreath laying ceremony Bridgeport on Friday. Family, friends, rescue workers, city and state leaders were all on hand for the annual event.