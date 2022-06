BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A child was injured after being struck by a car on Barnum Avenue in Bridgeport Sunday.

On-scene reports are that the child suffered minor injuries, according to Scott Appleby, director of the Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security/Emergency Communications in Bridgeport.

The incident is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

