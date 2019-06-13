Chris Murtha chosen as Stamford Police Chief

The city of Stamford now has a new police chief.

Chief Chris Murtha was most recently a Deputy Chief for a county in Maryland. He has 20 years of experience with that department.

The 53-year-old is the 16th Chief of the Stamford Police Department. The city says he has shown strong relations with community leaders

Murtha has received several awards, including recognition from congress.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.