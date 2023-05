BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — City of Bridgeport has announced that they will close the Newfield Boat Ramp due to safety concerns.

The Newfield boat ramp located at 421 Seaview Ave. will be temporarily closed during the summer until further notice for safety concerns.

Two boat ramps will remain open:

• Seaside Park – only available to individuals with a Bridgeport 2023 Park Sticker

• Brewster Street – 51 Brewster Street

No more information is available at this time.