City of Danbury enacting indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccination status Sunday

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Danbury will enact a mask mandate in public indoor settings regardless of COVID vaccination status. It’s set to go into effect Sunday, Aug. 15 at 12:01 a.m.

Danbury Mayor Joe Cavo said in a statement that the increase of COVID cases in the past two weeks and the spread of the Delta variant influenced the decision for a mandate.

Mayor Cavo believes that a regional approach would be the most effective way to enforce the mask-wearing mandate.

“After reaching out to local officials from surrounding towns, we are hopeful that Brookfield, Bethel, and Ridgefield may issue similar guidance in the coming days,” the mayor said in a statement.

There are still vaccine clinics running in the city, according to the mayor. And the city’s health department is working on creating more COVID-19 testing opportunities.

Danbury joins a handful of Connecticut cities, including Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport, in reinstating indoor mask mandates.