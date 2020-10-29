City of Stamford rolling back to Phase 2 reopening restrictions

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday, the City of Stamford joined the growing list of Connecticut cities rolling back their COVID-19 restrictions.

Mayor David Martin ordered Thursday, the City of Stamford is returning to Phase 2 reopening restrictions in response to the recent spike in COVID cases in the state and in Stamford itself.

“This is a difficult decision, but every indicator we’re monitoring suggests we’re at the beginning

of a second wave,” said Mayor David Martin. “Unfortunately, this means we must change our

behavior immediately. This second wave is no longer speculative or a possibility, it is happening

right now. There is no feasible way to get our community and economy close to normal if

everyone is getting sick. I am reluctant to make this decision because I know how it will impact

our businesses and community, but the City of Stamford must rollback to Phase 2 as soon as

possible.”

According to state data released Thursday afternoon, the state now has a 6.1% coronavirus positivity rate, the highest we’ve seen since June.

Stamford is among 30 cities now in the ‘red zone’ for positivity rate, with at least 15.6 positive cases per 100,000.

Additionally, the City says they “received data from the Wastewater Early Detection Program indicating the highest levels of COVID-19 residue in Stamford’s wastewater since the program began in August.”

“The best defense against this virus is to avoid getting infected and avoid activities that could

lead to infection,” said Director of Health Dr. Jennifer Calder. “Any interaction with individuals

outside your household puts you at risk. This is especially true now as we report more cases per

day. While many residents are fatigued of health and safety guidelines, unfortunately, the virus

does not get fatigued and will continue to spread if we let it.”

Phase 2 reopening has the following restrictions: