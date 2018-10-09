Claims of sexism at billionaire's firm moved to arbitration

Shuttershock

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - A lawsuit alleging hostile, sexist and discriminatory conduct by male executives at billionaire Steven Cohen's investment firm in Connecticut has been withdrawn and the case has been moved to private arbitration, taking the dispute out of the public eye.

Documents filed recently in federal court in New York show Stamford-based Point72 Asset Management and Lauren Bonner, an executive at the firm who filed the lawsuit, agreed to a dismissal of the lawsuit and the arbitration.

Lawyers for both sides did not immediately return messages seeking comment Tuesday.

Cohen's firm has denied the allegations and said the lawsuit was without merit.

Bonner alleged women at the firm were harshly mistreated, paid less than their male peers, subjected to sexist and "repulsive" behavior and passed over for promotion.