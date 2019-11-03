Coast Guard rescues four people from L.I. Sound after boat capsizes, injuries reported, Bridgeport FD

Fairfield

by: Teresa Pellicano

coast guard search and rescue exercise 3_454007

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people had to be rescued by the Coast Guard in Long Island Sound after their boat capsized Sunday morning.

Fire units responded to a report of a capsized boat in Long Island Sound around 10:45am. Bridgeport Fire and Police launched their boats along with the Coast Guard.

The Guard found three people from the capsized vessel who required medical attention.

With the help of Fairfield PD, a fourth person was found in cardiac arrest. They were transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

