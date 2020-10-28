Communicable Disease Clinic in Bridgeport temporarily closed due to positive employee COVID-19 tests

FILE – In this April 16, 2020 file photo, registered medical assistant Elaine Lomax handles a nasal swab specimen after it was collected at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in St. Louis. With the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization rising at alarming levels, Missouri and perhaps at least a handful of other states are unable to post accurate data on COVID-19 dashboards because of a flaw in the federal reporting system. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Communicable Disease Clinic in Bridgeport will be closed through Nov. 10 after officials were notified two city employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Health Director Lisa Morrissey announced the closure Wednesday.

CEM Director of OEMHS Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security Scott Appleby said in a statement, “The closure follows quarantine and isolation protocols with precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within the offices and among personnel. Contact tracing has begun and is extended to visitors of the clinic that may have been affected.”

The following actions are in place to ensure the continuity of care for patients as well as the notification of potential exposure:

Tuberculosis (TB) operations have been transferred to the state. The State Department of Public Health (CTDPH) will be taking over continuity of care for TB patients for the next 14 days.

Arrangements have been made through CTDPH and neighboring health departments for patients seeking sexually transmitted disease treatment. Patients will be referred to local health departments in the surrounding towns for the next 14 days.

The State Department of Public Health, Office of Public Health Preparedness & Response is providing mutual aid and has begun to assist with contact tracing in Bridgeport.

Director Morrissey said of the rising infection rate in the state and the city, “We are finding that COVID-19 is spreading through small gatherings of family and friends and this is having a significant impact on the increase in cases. I can’t emphasize enough the importance of wearing your mask, social distancing, minimizing gatherings, staying home if you are sick, and getting tested. This is time to come together and take care of our community by following the protocols.”