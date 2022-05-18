SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The stands at Finn Stadium were packed with students and families from Shelton Wednesday night, all there to support the family of Jimmy McGrath and remember him as a good friend and athlete.

It was a sea of baby blue with students wearing his favorite color and the number 7, his lacrosse number.

The game was between Shelton High and Fairfield Prep, the school he attended and played lacrosse for. As his parents took the field, many in the crowd held back tears.

“This is a day to celebrate Jimmy’s life,” said Kevin McGrath, Jimmy’s father. “Jimmy doesn’t want us to cry for him. Jimmy’s up there with his friends, his cousins who have passed… so they’re up there, looking down upon us today.”

Police are investigating a stabbing that killed McGrath and injured three others at a party Saturday night on Laurel Glen Drive.

Shelton police said a 16-year-old suspect from Milford turned themselves in early Wednesday morning. The suspect attends St. Joseph High School in Trumbull.

Because of their age, police have not released their identity, but did say the victim and suspect were “aware” of each other.

“I don’t want to say I’ve been to a number of these over my career as mayor but I unfortunately have and none of these are ever easy. When you look at these parents, it just tugs at your heart,” said Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti.

As police work to find out what led to the stabbing, the community is shaken over this tragedy.

“It’s a young, vibrant life that’s unfortunately not with us anymore,” Lauretti said.

The suspect was arraigned in juvenile court in New Haven Wednesday on one count of murder and three counts of assault. Police say the case heads to adult court in Derby Thursday.