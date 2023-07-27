STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Stamford community is remembering a beloved pastor who was struck and killed by a police officer Wednesday.

Stamford police officer Zachary Lockwood, 24, was driving a marked police SUV when he fatally struck 69-year-old Tommie Jackson just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to state police.

Jackson was trying to cross Wire Mill Road after getting his mail from the mailbox when Lockwood came down the road. State police said Lockwood saw Jackson and “made an evasive steering maneuver,” but hit him.

Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw said Lockwood performed CPR on Jackson until medics arrived. Jackson was taken to Stamford Hospital, where Shaw said he died of his injuries.

Tommie Jackson (City of Stamford)

Jackson was a pastor at Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church for 20 years.

“He truly became an integral part of every member’s family, so we’ll remember him as a pastor, as a loved pastor, as a member of our family,” Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church Rev. Dr. Joseph Ford said.

“The community is at a loss,” Doreen Harrison, a parishioner at Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church said. “The church family is at a loss.”

Jackson was serving as a pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and assistant director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission in Stamford.

“I was honored to call him a friend, and I will greatly miss his positive energy, wonderful sense of humor, and infectious smile,” Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons said.

Michael Pavia, a former mayor of Stamford, worked with Jackson closely for years, but it’s the friendship they shared that impacted his life greatly.

“He would do what he had to do to make the community better,” Pavia said. “You have five true, superstar friends, and he was that for me.”

Lockwood, who has been with the Stamford Police Department since April 2022, is now on administrative leave.

Connecticut State Police have taken over the investigation. No charges had been filed Thursday.