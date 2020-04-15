‘I’m going to be okay now’: Community steps up to help single-mother in Monroe struggling during coronavirus crisis

MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — A heartbreaking story of struggle during the coronavirus crisis from a single-mother in Monroe struck a chord with News 8 viewers, and now she’s overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support.

“It took a lot of soul searching for me to reach out to you and tell you my story but I knew there were so many other people that are going through the same thing as I am,” single-mother, Tina Plastini explained.

The Monroe mom has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love she has received after she told us her story of becoming trapped in the Department of Labor’s backlog of unemployment claims.

Within hours of Plastini’s story airing, News 8 was inundated with offers from people wanting to help. One North Haven man even stopped by the station to drop off an envelope of cash. He wanted to stay anonymous but told us he “understood what it was like to struggle.”

He wrote a note on the envelope: “a little something to help you while you are waiting for your check to come.” Taking the proper precautions, News 8 delivered the money to Plastini. She was at a loss for words:

“That is so kind. I am just without words. I’m overwhelmed by the generosity and the kindness of strangers.”

The reaction to Plastini’s plight has been a bright spot during a time when hundreds of thousands of Connecticut families continue to struggle with job loss and questions over when their unemployment benefits will begin arriving.

Governer Lamont announced Wednesday that the Department of Labor’s six-week-long backlog in processing claims will be cut to one week or less.

Plastini says she is glad she spoke out.

“Please be truthful and transparent with people. We’re all adults, we can take it, just tell us how it is,” she said.

While Plastini is still waiting for her unemployment benefits application to be approved, she says she got her federal stimulus check and will be able to support herself and her family until the state benefits kick in.

She wants her community to know this: “I’m am so grateful and thankful to everyone for their kind words and their support, and I’m going to be okay now.”

Plastini says she no longer needs help. If you want to donate to other struggling state residents, you can call 211 for volunteer opportunities or to donate to the Connecticut Food Bank.