Compo Beach welcomes doggos this Fall

by: Monika Zachara (WTNH Intern)

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Calling all dog owners: effective Tuesday October 1, 2019, dogs will be allowed on Compo Beach.

Westport Parks and Recreation director, Jennifer A. Fava, said in a release Wednesday that all residents and visitors to the park will be welcome to bring their dogs from October 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

All dogs must be leashed in all areas of the park.

There are off-leash areas available, including areas south of the Pavilion, along with South Beach.

Parks and Rec reminds the public that you are required by law to clean up your dog’s feces. Violation of the regulations will result in a $77 fine.

