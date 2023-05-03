NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut woman is probably one of the biggest royal family fans, having visited England over 60 times. On Saturday, May 6, she will attend King Charles’ coronation.

Donna Werner, of New Fairfield, is no stranger to royal celebrations. A seasoned spectator of royal weddings and Jubilee celebrations, she is ecstatic to be in London for her first coronation.

Werner, 71, joins a handful of the British royals’ most enthusiastic supporters who are lining up their tents along the route of the coronation procession.

“And we’re off! This is such a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Werner as she headed to Buckingham Palace, where she will secure a front-row spot and camp out for the next few days.

“Nobody does it like the British, the pomp and the circumstance,” Werner said. ‘We don’t have anything like this in the States.”

Things got off to a good start for Werner, first charming a construction worker into carrying her camping gear and then catching an unexpected glimpse of King Charles driving past in his car outside Buckingham Palace.

“He was waving at us. I was like, oh, my god, it’s like really happening,” said Werner, who plans to stay up all night so she can sneak a peep at a rehearsal for the coronation rumoured to take place on Tuesday night.

Werner’s first royal event was the wedding of Prince Andrew to Sarah, Duchess of York in 1986. Since then, she has made several friends at royal events, including Mary-Jane Willows, who joins her from Penzance in the UK after meeting her at the wedding of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales in 2011.

“I’m just happy to be here and be part of history. I mean, this hasn’t happened in 70 years,” Werner said, adding: “I just wanted to be here to say I did go to a coronation.”

After the ceremony, the King and Queen will return to Buckingham Palace, traveling in the 260-year-old gold state coach, in a parade with 5,000 men and women of the British and Commonwealth armed forces.

Next to her tent, Werner has hung an American flag and a sign reading “U.S. loves King Charles.” She also created a hat, decorated with coronation memorabilia, such as flags, photos and cut-out figures of King Charles.

“It’s right there and we’re right here,” Werner said, reflecting on her proximity to Westminster Abbey, where the coronation will take place. “It gives you goose bumps. It really does, it really, really does.”