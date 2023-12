BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A new mayor has officially taken office on Tuesday at the Connecticut Beardsley Zoo.

The new mayor, Tahu, is a North American River Otter who won the election by a whisker in November. Tahu is taking over for the previous Mayor Rhubarb, a two-toed sloth.

Tahu, the new mayor of the Connecticut Beardsley Zoo (SOURCE: Connecticut Beardsley Zoo)

Tahu was busy Tuesday morning so her caretaker took the official oath of office on her behalf. Mayor Tahu will serve a 12-month term.