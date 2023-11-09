BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The results are in and Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo has named its new mayor!

Tahu the North American River Otter was named the new mayor of the zoo after winning by just 15 votes. The second-place winner, Alli the Box Turtle, will serve as the Deputy Mayor of the zoo.

“We’re all behind Tahu as our new mayor, but the real winner of this election is the Zoo,” said Zoo Director Gregg Dancho. “We thank everyone who voted for their generosity in supporting this fundraiser. Details regarding Tahu’s swearing-in ceremony will be available soon.”

Last year, Rhubarb the two-toed sloth won the election and became the third mayor of the Connecticut Beardsley Zoo. Rhubarb will not be seeking reelection in 2024.