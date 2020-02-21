Connecticut kids send messages of hope to kids in Puerto Rico

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Luanelly Iglesias is a math teacher at Rogers Park Middle School in Danbury. But, these days, she’s teaching her students a lesson in the value of having compassion for others.

“I want them to be part of doing something good for these children that also make them feel good because they could show how much they care for others,” she said.

Iglesias urged her students to write cards and letters for children in Puerto Rico who’ve lost their homes in the recent earthquakes there. She got the idea after talking to a friend who’s in Puerto Rico.

“She also told me that many children were sad, depressed, having panic attacks,” she said.

The children at Rogers Park embraced her idea and took on the letter-writing project with enthusiasm and care.

“You may think that this tragedy will never end, but just remember God is with you all the time,” one student wrote in his letter.

“I hope it has gotten better and you guys got the stuff we sent you,” another student wrote.

Iglesias didn’t just encourage students to write letters. She also lives in Waterbury and asked people in both communities to donate games and toys and school supplies to help cheer up the children in Puerto Rico.

She was amazed by the overwhelming response that resulted in 700 pounds of donations shipped out to the island.

“I have tears of joy,” she said.