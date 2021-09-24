Connecticut-made helicopter to support U.S. Marine Corps.

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The first Connecticut-built, heavy-lift aircraft for the U.S. Marine Corps was on display Friday afternoon at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford.

Col. Jack Perrin, U.S. Marine Corps program manager, said it was a proud day for him and all the people who worked on the aircraft, as well as a proud day for the nation.

The CH-53K King Stallion helicopters will enable U.S. Marines to safely complete longer-range missions in harsher environments.

The aircraft will provide the heavy-lift capability to support USMC operations such as the heavy-lift assault transport of armored vehicles, equipment and personnel.

“This is the Department of Defense of the United States of America’s heavy-lift platform. Built here, built in Connecticut. Built by the people that care about it, have cared for decades about bringing somebody home. Every time. Everybody,” Col. Perrin said.

Perrin said the aircraft will save lives and will be flown for the next 30-40 years.

Also at Sikorsky Aircraft was Gov. Lamont, who said “we can’t be as good as the other guy. We have to be the best of the best so we give our fighting guys the best opportunity in the world.”