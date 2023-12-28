MONROE, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut men bought a vehicle at auction, tampered with the odometer and then sold it at an inflated price, according to Monroe police, who believe that there are more unsuspecting victims.

Monroe officers received a complaint on Oct. 25 that a person wasn’t able to register their vehicle, and then realized after reviewing Carfax that its mileage was actually 219,000, not the 121,000 that the odometer read, according to police. The victim had found the vehicle on Facebook Marketplace and paid cash for it.

Edgar D. Gonzales, 25, of Monroe, and 21-year-old Elmer Pacheco, of Stratford, are accused of buying cars at action, altering their mileage and then selling them to people in Connecticut.

Officers are asking for anyone who bought a car from the men to contact Monroe police.

Edgar Gonzalez (Source: Monroe Police Department) Elmer Danielo Pacheco Diaz (Source: Monroe Police Department)

Pacheco-Diaz was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, second and third-degree larceny, and illegal tampering with an odometer. He was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Gonzales was arrested on Thursday and charged with third-degree telephone fraud, criminal attempt at larceny in the second and third degree, conspiracy to commit illegal tampering with an odometer and two counts of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree. He also violated his conditions of release, according to police. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.