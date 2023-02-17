WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Westport senior oil and gas trader bribed Brazilian officials in order to win contracts, according to an announcement Friday from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Glenn Oztemel, 64, has been charged with conspiracy, money laundering and for multiple counts of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Oztemel bribed Brazilian officials in order to win contracts with Petrobas, the nation’s state-owned energy company, according to the Department of Justice. He allegedly worked with two Connecticut-based companies to bribe the officials.

He worked with 73-year-old Eduardo Innecco, a dual Brazilian and Italian citizen, on the scheme from between 2010 to 2018, according to officials. Innecco is facing similar charges.

If convicted, they face up to five years in prison for each bribery charge, and up to 20 years for the money laundering charges.