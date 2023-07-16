BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Is there a better combo than pizza and beer?

Hungry guests had a chance to decide for themselves on Sunday during the state’s first Connecticut Pizza and Brew Fest, held at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.

“Pizza’s such a huge thing here in Connecticut, you know, the culture of pizza is so giant here in the state, and we figured there’s never been a large-scale pizza festival,” said Kevin Begley, one of the event’s organizers. “So, why not get some of the best places here in CT and have them celebrated, and everyone can have a giant pizza party, and we can have people vote on the pizza. And, it’s a great day.”

More than 40 vendors participated in the event, which was put on by Connoisseur Media and the New Haven Pizza School.

The festival also included dough-throwing contests, samples of craft beer, pizza panel discussions, live music and as many pies as you could eat.