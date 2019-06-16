Fairfield

Connecticut State Police cruiser struck while checking on disabled vehicle; Trooper injured

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 08:36 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 16, 2019 08:36 AM EDT

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Connecticut State Police are investigating after a State Police cruiser was struck while checking on a disabled vehicle in Fairfield early Sunday morning.

According to the State Police, Trooper Gregory Sawicki had stopped in the median of I-95 Northbound just south of exit 22 to check on a disabled vehicle with its hazards lights on. Per the State Police, the disabled vehicle had two occupants inside the vehicle, 25 year old Carmen Cisneros and 22 year old Jose Martin Guerrero. 

State Police say that a third vehicle, operated by 32 year old Joseph Buzzanca, veered into the left shoulder and struck the rear of the State Police cruiser. As a result, the cruiser was pushed into the disabled vehicle. Trooper Sawicki and Joseph Buzzanca were reported to have both been extricated from the vehicle. Buzzanca sustained only minor injuries. Both occupants of the disabled vehicle were reportedly taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. 

Trooper Sawicki is reported to have sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. 

The accident is under investigation by the Connecticut State Police and any witnesses are asked to contact Troop G at (203)696-2500. 

