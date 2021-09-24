Connecticut State Police identify man who died in Sherman house fire

SHERMAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have identified the person who died in a house fire in Sherman last weekend.

At around 6:22 p.m. Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence at 57 Route 55 West in Sherman. The Sherman Fire Marshal’s Office, Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and the Western District Major Crime Squad conducted an investigation.

On Monday, detectives with State Police’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit recovered human remains from the basement of the home, which were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington for examination.

State Police have identified the person who died as 76-year-old Richard Genalski, who lived in the home.

The Medical Examiner determined the cause and manner of death were accidental and a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.