Connecticut State Trooper arrested for driving under the influence, police say

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Trooper was arrested early Sunday morning after driving under the influence, according to police.

The man has been identified as Andrew Murphy. Connecticut State Police confirmed to News 8 that Murphy is assigned to Troop A in Southbury and has been a member of the department since July 2019.

The incident started around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when a Bethel police officer observed a man stumbling in a parking lot. Police say they told Murphy not to drive his vehicle, but he did anyway. Bethel police then attempted to stop him by using police lights and sirens. Once parked at his home, a DUI investigation began. Troopers say it was during that investigation that Murphy attempted to get back into his car after being told not to.

Murphy was eventually arrested and transported to the Bethel police department.

Andrew Murphy is charged with:

DUI

Disobeying signal from officer

Interfering with police

Murphy was released on bond and is due in Danbury Superior Court on June 28. He’s currently on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.