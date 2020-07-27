Construction vehicle overturned in Westport leaks fluid, fire crews, DEEP respond

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport Fire Department and Police Department and DEEP responded to the scene of a crash involving a construction vehicle that overturned Monday.

Monday at 9:10 a.m., police and fire crews responded to Greens Farms Road at Clapboard Hill Road for a crash involving a large piece of heavy construction equipment and the trailer on which it was being transported. Both had rolled over in the roadway.

WFD reports the vehicle towing the construction equipment on the trailer had, fortunately, remained upright. The driver was not hurt.

Fire crews ensured the vehicles were stabilized and worked to mitigate the leaking fluids.

DEEP was called to the scene due to the fluid leak.

WFD reports a heavy-duty wrecker responded to the scene to right the overturned construction vehicle and the trailer.

Greens Farms Road was closed for an extended period of time for the crash. It was cleared at 11:23 a.m.