Contractor working on warehouse roof falls to death

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) - Police say a contractor who fell while working on the roof of a Connecticut warehouse has died.

Capt. Tom Barcello told the Stamford Advocate the 59-year-old man fell about 30 feet through a skylight on the Stamford building Wednesday and died at the hospital later in the day.

Barcello says the death appears to be a "needless accident."

Fire officials say the man was repairing or replacing the 4-foot-by-4-foot skylights. He suffered "trauma to the head" after falling through an uncovered skylight to the warehouse floor, and lost a significant amount of blood.

His name was not released pending notification of relatives, some of whom live overseas.

Barcello said the accident is being investigated by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.