BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A correctional officer was assaulted by an incarcerated person on Wednesday at the Bridgeport Correctional Center, according to the Connecticut Department of Corrections.

Authorities said the correctional officer was conducting her routine duties when she was attacked by an individual and a struggle followed. Authorities said the individual struck the correctional officer repeatedly and pushed her into a metal storage bin.

The correctional officer required treatment at a hospital but is now at home recovering from her injuries, officials said.

The Department of Corrections released the following statement: “We are deeply troubled a person in our custody injured one of our officers. Our attention is focused on making any improvements that support the health and well-being of our staff. We continue to evaluate ways to improve the operations and safety of our facilities for everyone.”

The Connecticut Department of Corrections said they are grateful for the work their officers conduct on a daily basis and are empathetic to all staff who were impacted by the traumatic incident.

Anyone who is struggling as a result of the incident is asked to call the Connecticut Department of Corrections Employee Assistance Unit for support.