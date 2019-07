NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A corrections officer is under arrest for allegedly trying to strike up a relationship with an inmate.

31-year-old Jennie Reese is accused of having inappropriate contact with the inmate at the Garner Correctional Institute in Newtown.

An arrest warrant also says the two exchanged love letters. Reese is due in court next month.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.