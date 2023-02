A Cos Cob 7-year-old with leukemia is getting a big wish granted — getting to see the Big Game.

“It’s really fun and crazy that I’m going,” said Booth Garnett, who received tickets through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

ESPN broke the exciting news to Booth. The NFL and corporate sponsors teamed up to grant Super Bowl tickets to 17 children from across the country.

To date, Make-A-Wish Connecticut has granted more than 3,800 wishes to local children.