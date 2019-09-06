Couple from Stamford among the dead of California boat fire

FBI investigators unload equipment to begin examining evidence obtained from the wreckage of the dive boat Conception on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif. A fire raged through the boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California Coast on Monday, Sept. 2, leaving multiple people dead. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

(WTNH) — A couple from Connecticut are two of the 34 victims of a boat fire in California Sept. 2.

ABC News has confirmed the two local victims are Kaustubh Nirmal and Sanjeeri Deopujari of Stamford.

Deopujari was a dentist in Norwalk and Nimral worked in finance. Both were natives of India.

According to the Times of India, Nirmal grew up in Jaipur, and Deopujari was from Nagpur in central India. The couple got married in December in 2016.

Officials are still investigating how the fire was caused.

