Courant: Estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos hires prominent lawyer Norman Pattis

According to the Hartford Courant (https://bit.ly/2WzaQDm) the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos, who is at the center of her disappearance investigation has hired prominent lawyer Norman Pattis.

Pattis said Saturday that he will be in Stamford Superior Court Tuesday when Fotis Dulos is arraigned on charges of hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

“Trial by innuendo has convicted my client,” Pattis said Saturday according to the Hartford Courant. “We will opt for a trial by jury.” Dulos has been held on a $500,000 bond at the Bridgeport Correctional Center since his arrest on June 1.

“Sources said police also are trying to determine why Fotis Dulos is covered in a poison ivy rash and where he may have gotten it. They noticed the poison ivy last week when they executed a body search warrant on him and took his DNA,” the Hartford Courant reports.

The Hartford Courant also reports that Dulos had a first wife named Hilary Vanessa Aldama whom he married in June of 2000 and divorced in July 2004; roughly one month before Fotis married Jennifer Farber in August 2004.

“Hilary Aldama and Fotis Dulos had no children,” reports the Hartford Courant, “Their marriage had broken down irretrievably, but it was a no-fault divorce, with no finger-pointing or blame in the record.”

