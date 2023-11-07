BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer driver was injured in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport.

State police said a 23-year-old man was driving a tractor-trailer around 6 a.m. on I-95 North just before Exit 29 in the right lane when he lost control.

The tractor-trailer went into the right shoulder, hitting the concrete barrier. The driver was ejected, state police said. The vehicle continued across all travel lanes, hitting the concrete barrier in the median.

The driver was taken to a hospital in Bridgeport with serious injuries, state police said.

Troopers said the roadway was wet at the time of the crash.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Troop G at (203) 696-2500.