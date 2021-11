TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Trumbull Police are on the scene of a one-car crash that shut down part of Old Town Road Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened near the Route 25 highway overpass. They said the crash involved serious injuries.

Old Town Road will be closed between White Plains Road and Sylvan Avenue for several hours, according to police.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.