Crews battle 2-alarm roof fire in Bridgeport, possibly caused by fireworks

Video credit: Tatyana Salgado
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were called to a fire at the P.T. Barnum apartments on Bird Street in Bridgeport Saturday night.
The fire on the roof of the apartments was possibly caused by fireworks.
Bridgeport Fire Department reports there were approximately 20 units in the building; the number of residents displaced is unknown at this time.
BFD says they have yet to determine the damage to the building by fire, smoke, and water.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. We will have more information when it becomes available.