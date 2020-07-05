Crews battle 2-alarm roof fire in Bridgeport, possibly caused by fireworks

Video credit: Tatyana Salgado

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews were called to a fire at the P.T. Barnum apartments on Bird Street in Bridgeport Saturday night.

The fire on the roof of the apartments was possibly caused by fireworks.

Bridgeport Fire Department reports there were approximately 20 units in the building; the number of residents displaced is unknown at this time.

BFD says they have yet to determine the damage to the building by fire, smoke, and water.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

2 Alarm Fire confirmed at Bird Street, on roof of PT Bldg 8. BFD remain on scene working fire. Assessment tbd for fire, smoke, water damage. Approx 20 units in bldg – not confirmed how many residents will be displaced. Mutual Aid in effect. pic.twitter.com/0wk0SwxDIQ — Bridgeport Fire Dept (@BridgeportFire) July 5, 2020

This is a developing story. We will have more information when it becomes available.