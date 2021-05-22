Crews respond to early morning structure fire at Norwalk Linen Service

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Firefighters responded to an early morning structure fire at Norwalk Linen Service Saturday.

At about 5:40 a.m., Norwalk Fire responded to a structure fire at 7 Reynolds street owned by Norwalk Linen Service.

Upon arrival, fire crews observed flames coming through the roof.

Officials report that five engines and two truck companies responded with a total of 33 firefighters.

It took about an hour and a half to bring the fire under control.

Authorities say the building is unfit for occupancy. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

There are no reported injuries.

