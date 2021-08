DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police (CSP) are assisting Danbury Police with reports of a shooting incident at the Danbury Fair Mall Wednesday evening.

CSP say they are assisting Danbury “with a repot of shots fired.”

CSP is assisting Danbury PD with a report of shots fired at the Danbury Fair Mall. We are asking everyone to please avoid the area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 11, 2021

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the way and will bring you the latest details as they become available.