CSP issue Silver Alert for missing 62-year-old Bridgeport woman

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)–Connecticut State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 62-year-old Bridgeport woman.

Authorities say 62-year-old Deatrice Carter has been reported missing since Wednesday. Police describe Carter as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7″ and weighs about 158 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a yellow tank top, jean shorts, and white flip-flops. Police say she can also have a burgundy ‘Hershey Park’ hooded sweatshirt and a grey shoulder bag.

Bridgeport police say Carter was exhibiting early signs of dementia.

If you have any information on the location of Deatrice Carter contact the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-581-5291.