SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police arrested an armed robbery suspect mere hours after the robbery took place at a Shelton liquor store on Monday.

Just after 7:30 p.m., Shelton police officers said they were dispatched to Cleto’s Package Store on Howe Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

It was reported that a white man, who police described to be about 40 to 50 years old, entered the store with an AR-15-type rifle and demanded money. The suspect left the store with cash and other items, officers stated.

Seymour police officers responded to this call and assisted with a K9 track. Investigators were able to secure video surveillance of the suspect, which helped them identify his vehicle. The information was sent out to other law enforcement agencies in the hopes of catching him.

The Derby and New Haven Police Departments responded immediately with information based on the footage, Shelton police stated.

A few hours later, West Haven police located the suspect vehicle by 10 p.m. An hour after that at 11 p.m., state police located the suspect robber and his car.

State police troopers arrested 49-year-old Jose Balseiro and charged him with robbery in the first degree and larceny in the fifth degree, as well as violation of his probation. Balseiro was held on a $225,000 bond and will appear in court on Tuesday.