CT author, daughter of Holocaust survivors speaks at Fairfield Public Library’s virtual Holocaust Remembrance Day event

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday is Holocaust Remembrance Day. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Fairfield Public Library held its annual event virtually.

Debra Levinson, a Connecticut author and daughter of Holocaust survivors took part in the event. She talked about her upbringing, her parents’ story, and her own struggles.

“For children of Holocaust survivors like me, thinking about and observing isn’t necessarily limited to one day a year. The baggage and the weight is really something that we carry with us every day.”

Jan. 27, 2021, marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II.