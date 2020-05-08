CT Cub Scouts to attend virtual Cub-O-Ree

FILE- In this June 25, 2016, file photo, Cub Scouts watch a race during the Second Annual World Championship Pinewood Derby in New York’s Times Square. In January 2020, the Boy Scouts of America will increase its annual youth membership fee by more than 80% as it faces a potentially ruinous wave of new sex-abuse lawsuits. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — On Saturday hundreds of Cub Scouts are getting together around a virtual campfire for a Cub-O-Ree.

Families of nearly 200 K-5th graders from six different towns around Southwestern Connecticut will be taking part.

Virtually over Zoom, they’ll hear from first responders to learn about checking smoke detectors and how to make and store a first aid kit. Plus, they’ll learn about how police officers and firefighters have changed how they do things during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plus, families are still encouraged to throw up a tent and sleep outside for the night.

“So they’ll be building s’mores and campfires and talking with each other while they’re doing these Zoom activities and spending time with their family, cooking lunch outdoors and doing all the same stuff that you would do at a campout, just in their own backyard,” said VP of Communications Bob Brown. “For 110 years, scouts have been learning the motto be prepared and this really is putting this into practice for them.”

All of this work and fun will help them earn adventure pins, and Brown said this is just one way they’ve been keeping scouts active virtually since March.

Boy Scouts even played an important role during the pandemic of 1918. The New York Times reported that scouts helped with sanitation efforts in New York City.

For information about the Cub-O-Ree can be found online.