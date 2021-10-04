CT lawmakers putting the spotlight on the need for Congress to provide infrastructure funding

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut lawmakers are putting the spotlight on the need for Congress to provide infrastructure funding.

On Monday, they highlighted the need for highway bridge repairs on Interstate 95 in Fairfield County. The bi-partisan Infrastructure Bill would bring $5.3 billion to Connecticut over five years to keep projects going in the state.

“You talk to any business owner anywhere in Fairfield Country, somewhere on the top three lists of issues is the challenge of getting their people to work, the challenge of getting their goods and services around the state and around the country. We understand how urgent this is,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

The portion of I-95 that runs through Fairfield County is one of the most congested highway corridors in the country.