CT officials to hold forum on high costs of generic prescription drugs

WESTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State leaders are expected to give updates on measures to address the skyrocketing costs of generic prescription drugs on Tuesday.

Attorney General William Tong, along with several members of Congress, will talks about legislation they’re working on that will require drug companies to justify large prescription price increases.

The public is invited to that forum at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Weston Town Hall.

