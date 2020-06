BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal will be in Bridgeport Monday morning along with Mayor Joe Ganim and former State Rep. Joe Grabarz to recognize Pride Month.

The officials will join in an annual ceremony to raise a Pride flag. Monday’s program will also include a moment of silence to remember LGBTQ advocate and activist Larry Kramer, a Bridgeport native who passed away last month.